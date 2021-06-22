Cancel
Indians: Terry Francona is putting in a Manager of the Year performance

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleThe Indians should see manager Terry Francona with some post-season hardware. Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but the Indians have a newly injured player. Aaron Civale left Monday’s game against the Cubs with a finger issue on his pitching hand. Considering the Tribe already doesn’t have a reliable fourth or fifth starter, as well as injuries to Zach Plesac and Justin Bieber, you’d think the Tribe would be in panic mode. Nope, not with Terry Francona at the helm.

