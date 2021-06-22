Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, KY

Christian County Fiscal Court Hears Broadband Update from PRECC

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1956, the Federal Highway Act completely revolutionized cross-country travel in the country — developing interstates from city to city and coast to coast. Now, Christian County, Todd County and Trigg County are in the midst of their own far-reaching changes regarding the information highway — in what’s unfurling as a $30 million-plus project for broadband infrastructure through conjunctive efforts from Pennyrile Electric and Hopkinsville Electric System and Energy Net.

www.whvoradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Government
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Terry Gilliam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Precc#The Federal Highway Act#Pennyrile Electric#Ccas#Ccfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Trump sues Facebook, Twitter, Google over platform bans

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he filed class-action lawsuits against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google — along with their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai — because of bans imposed on him and others. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy