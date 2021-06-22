Jim Gaffigan to Perform at NAB Show Sunday Kick Off

Madge Levinson, at 97, is busier than most people half her age and has the credentials to show for it. Since moving to the Toledo area in the mid-1980s, she’s been involved in directing and acting in more than 100 community theater shows, appeared in close to 100 television commercials (as well as many radio, print and corporate ads), and has even appeared in movies such as Clint Eastwood’s 2008 film Gran Torino, in Sean Penn’s 2009 This Must Be the Place, and in Sigourney Weaver’s Prayers for Bobby.