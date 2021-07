PHOENIX — Flight cancellations have become a common theme lately. Many travelers have been forced to change plans or left stranded at Sky Harbor Airport. "We’ve been standing at the ticketing counter and then we went to go get our bags. Then we’ve just been checking our app to see what flights, what we’re going to be on - trying to book hotels, trying to figure all the shuttles out. Can we get a rental car? Can we get a different flight?" says Jennifer Fulkerson, traveler.