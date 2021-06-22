What's the Difference Between a Modem and a Router?

Based on PixelHop and PixelHop++, which are recently developed using the successive subspace learning (SSL) framework, we propose an enhanced solution for object classification, called E-PixelHop, in this work. E-PixelHop consists of the following steps. First, to decouple the color channels for a color image, we apply principle component analysis and project RGB three color channels onto two principle subspaces which are processed separately for classification. Second, to address the importance of multi-scale features, we conduct pixel-level classification at each hop with various receptive fields. Third, to further improve pixel-level classification accuracy, we develop a supervised label smoothing (SLS) scheme to ensure prediction consistency. Forth, pixel-level decisions from each hop and from each color subspace are fused together for image-level decision. Fifth, to resolve confusing classes for further performance boosting, we formulate E-PixelHop as a two-stage pipeline. In the first stage, multi-class classification is performed to get a soft decision for each class, where the top 2 classes with the highest probabilities are called confusing classes. Then,we conduct a binary classification in the second stage. The main contributions lie in Steps 1, 3 and 5.We use the classification of the CIFAR-10 dataset as an example to demonstrate the effectiveness of the above-mentioned key components of E-PixelHop.