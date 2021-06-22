Cancel
Polk County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL POLK COUNTY At 601 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Carlisle, or near Pleasant Hill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Carlisle around 605 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 near mile marker 134. Interstate 235 between mile markers 5 and 12. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
