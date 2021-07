Portland Trail Blazers podcasts often take a dip in the off-season, but not Dave and Dia! This week Dia Miller returns from covering the Americup in Puerto Rico and shares about her experience. Then she and Dave Deckard dive into Ben Simmons as a trade possibility, more potential coaches for the Blazers (hint: they like some more than others), and Damian Lillard in the Olympics. As usual, they add in a few little side trips along the way, and one of those leads to a confession that Dia never thought she’d have to make. In fact, Dave does a double-take and accuses her openly of stealing his brain, or of something happening to her during the trip.