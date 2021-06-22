Cancel
Economy

Codex DNA (DNAY) IPO Prices at $16

 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,666,665 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Codex DNA.

