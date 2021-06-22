Cancel
Texas State

Congresswoman Invites Mayor Fleury to Join her at NTX Job Fair Texas

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, TX - Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne has annouced a North Texas Job fair hosted by her office at the Irving Convention Center on July 15 from 1-6pm. The Congresswoman will be joined by over 40 State Representatives, State Senators, and local Mayors... including our very own Mayor Fleury! Over 130 businesses and counting are participating in the area like Toyota, Amazon and American Airlines who are looking to hire employees.

