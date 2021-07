Ricky O’Donnell of SBNation joined the show today to talk NBA basketball and NBA Draft with the Cavs receiving the third overall pick in the NBA Draft. They talk about past hits and misses in the NBA Draft and what the Cavs could be doing at the third overall pick. They also talk about what teams to watch and what could shape who Cavs pick based on the teams in front of the Cavs. Will the Cavs take Evan Mobley or will they take Jalen Suggs? Can the Cavs could deal Sexton if they draft Jalen Suggs? They also touch on Sexton as a possible trade chip if that’s the case. Find out why Ricky thinks that Sexton’s best role could be sixth man on a winning team by listening to the interview below.