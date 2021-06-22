Alpena Power requests rate increase

ALPENA, Mich. — Alpena Power wants to increase their rates. The utility company has filed a general rate case application with the. Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) requesting an average annual increase of 6.58%. Before residential customers will see an increase in their bills, the MPSC must approve the request. If approved, the typical residential customer who uses approximately 543 kwh’s of electric energy per month, will see their monthly bill increase by about $ 7.53.