Alpena, MI

Alpena Power requests rate increase

By Sheri Stuart
wbkb11.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA, Mich. — Alpena Power wants to increase their rates. The utility company has filed a general rate case application with the. Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) requesting an average annual increase of 6.58%. Before residential customers will see an increase in their bills, the MPSC must approve the request. If approved, the typical residential customer who uses approximately 543 kwh’s of electric energy per month, will see their monthly bill increase by about $ 7.53.

www.wbkb11.com
#Electric Power#Mpsc#Alpena Power
