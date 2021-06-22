Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Shuttered SideBar in New Orleans Continues To Provide Creative Outlets

By Cree McCree
downbeat.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGazing out at the socially distanced crowd gathered at the open-air Broadside Theatre in New Orleans, where the moon was rising behind him in a purple-streaked twilight sky, the Seattle-based saxophonist Skerik took a moment to drink it all in at. It was mid-April 2021, and for his first event in front of “real live individuals” since the pandemic started, he traveled from Seattle to play with two frequent co-conspirators: New Orleans-based cellist Helen Gillet and Portuguese percussionist Pedro Segundo. The three hit the stage like long-lost siblings, and proceeded to create a kaleidoscopic forcefield of sonic invocations and improvisations that levitated the players and audience alike. Which often happens at a Scatterjazz/SideBar show.

downbeat.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Drake
Person
Jeff Coffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sidebar#Creativity#Movie Theater#Jazz#Portuguese#Scatterjazz Sidebar#Orleans Parish Prison#Sideporch#Sj Sb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse assassinated, first lady injured in attack, interim PM says

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated Wednesday in a "highly coordinated" attack on his residence, the country’s acting prime minister confirmed in a statement. The country's first lady, Martine Moïse, was injured and in critical condition. The Haitian ambassador to the U.S. told NBC News on Wednesday evening that she was flown to Florida and receiving medical attention in Miami.

Comments / 0

Community Policy