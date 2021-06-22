Rhiannon Giddens Yearns  for Home on Duo Effort

Rhiannon Giddens is homesick. That’s the partial theme of her new album, They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch Records), with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi. Giddens and Turrisi, who both live in Ireland when they aren’t on tour, have been there since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The two expats found themselves drawn to the music of their native and adoptive countries of America, Italy and Ireland during lockdown, and recorded the album in just six days.