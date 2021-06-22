Cancel
Rhiannon Giddens Yearns  for Home on Duo Effort

By Daniel Margolis
downbeat.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhiannon Giddens is homesick. That’s the partial theme of her new album, They’re Calling Me Home (Nonesuch Records), with Italian multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi. Giddens and Turrisi, who both live in Ireland when they aren’t on tour, have been there since March 2020 due to the pandemic. The two expats found themselves drawn to the music of their native and adoptive countries of America, Italy and Ireland during lockdown, and recorded the album in just six days.

Rhiannon Giddens
