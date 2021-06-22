Cancel
Good on Paper review – Netflix dating comedy is OK on screen

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would perhaps be overly generous to say that the Netflix dating caper Good on Paper was itself an embodiment of its title but pre-release there were enough reasons to at least label it “fine on paper”, a welcome addition to the streamer’s growing sub-genre of female-fronted, and created, comedies. First, and what’s often most depressingly appealing these days about a Netflix “original” is that it was produced by an actual studio before being acquired (in this instance, Universal), gracing it with the feel and aesthetic of a genuine movie. Second, it’s based on a true story from comedian Iliza Schlesinger’s life, one that she’s turned into a script, craftily giving herself her first major lead and also telling a dating story from an authentic place, rather than leaning on a married person’s broad strokes idea of what swiping, flirting and shagging is like in the modern age.

TV & VideosDecider

‘Good on Paper’ True Story: Iliza Shlesinger’s Dating Horror Story Inspired the Netflix Movie

If you take one lesson from Good on Paper, the new Iliza Shlesinger comedy that began streaming on Netflix today, let it be this: Never, ever talk to strangers on an airplane. Shlesinger, who wrote and starred in Good on Paper, learned that lesson the hard way when she dated a dude she met on a plane and discovered he was lying about nearly everything he had told her. Directed by Kimmy Gatewood, who you might know as Stacey from GLOW, Good on Paper stars Shlesinger as a stand-up comic named Andrea who meets a man on a plane named Dennis (Ryan Hansen), who claims to be a Yale graduate, with a model girlfriend and high-paying job in finance. But Andrea starts to suspect Dennis is too good to be true, and her love story takes a turn from “cute” to “cautionary tale.”
TV & VideosSFGate

These are the funniest comedies streaming now on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max

We've been laughing a lot recently. Sometimes we laugh because we can now socialize safely amongst co-workers and friends in our highly vaccinated city. Most of the time, though, it's because we are binge-watching these comedy shows. When you do feel ready to get out and talk with human beings in person again, make sure you have great talking points. These shows will certainly help in that regard.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Netflix cancels four original series including Katharine McPhee comedy

Netflix has announced that it has cancelled four original series, including Kevin James' The Crew and Katharine McPhee's Country Comfort. The streaming service, which has a reputation for cutting its titles short, has also called it quits on Mr. Iglesias, headlined by Gabriel Iglesias, and Bonding. Most of the stars...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix’s Gay Spy Comedy “Q-Force”

Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and creator/executive producer Gabe Liedman (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) have all lent their voices to gay spy animated comedy “Q-Force” on Netflix. The series centers on Steve Maryweather (Hayes), once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency...
CelebritiesPosted by
SlashGear

Jerry Seinfeld is bringing his love of Pop-Tarts and comedy to Netflix

Famous comedian Jerry Seinfeld is, well, famously fond of Pop-Tarts, the rectangle-shaped, fruit-filled pastries. Seinfeld hasn’t been shy about making his fondness Pop-Tarts known — in fact, the product was the subject of one particularly popular stand-up comedy bit. Now the comedian has teamed up with Netflix to the public a new look at this classic treat.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series with the best reviews

Netflix has content for all tastes, genders and ages. On the platform there are series of diverse themes that every day manage to captivate the public who enjoys the comforts that come with streaming. In that sense, one of the aspects that characterizes the productions that the service shares is quality. It doesn’t matter if it’s a deer boy, three female journalists, or a white-collar thief; their productions aim high. And audiences recognize it.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Is “Good on Paper” a “Mostly” True Story? Iliza Shlesinger’s comedy from her real life experiences

Good on Paper: The rom-com born from a comedian’s life. The latest trending romantic comedy on Netflix, Good on Paper has a different story to tell. Written by the American actress and comedian Iliza Shlesinger, the movie unfolds the drama inspired by true incidents from her personal life. To meet a guy who lies about everything, then falls in love, realizes the truth, and finally makes a movie about it; Schlesinger reveals the truth about the movie.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Horror Comedy Is Blowing Up On Netflix

For a long time, the idea of a Zombieland sequel felt more like wishful thinking than something that would actually end up happening. The first installment was a big hit, earning in excess of $102 million at the box office on a budget of $23 million and generating huge buzz for its inventive and massively entertaining melding of the zombie and comedy genres.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told:
MoviesFairfax Times

Couch Theater: "In the Heights", "Good on Paper", and more

"In the Heights" (PG-13) -- If you pick just one movie to see in 2021, this much-anticipated musical is THE highlight of summer films. Its high-energy music-and-dance numbers tell stories of love, family, community and dreams in the predominantly Dominican New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights. With music and lyrics written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (of "Hamilton" fame), every number is impassioned and exuberant. Brooklyn native and Broadway star Anthony Ramos is dreamy in the lead role of Usnavi, but the real delight of this movie is the relatability of the stories across cultures. This is a new generation of musical, and it is spectacular. (Theaters and HBO Max)
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

‘Werewolves Within’ review: A spastic horror comedy

Running time: 97 minutes. Rated R (some bloody violence, sexual references and language throughout.) In theaters. “Werewolves Within” joins the rarified club of video game film adaptations that don’t make me want to gouge my eyes out. That’s because its source material is a quirky comedic good time — not...
MoviesDecider

‘America: The Motion Picture’ Cast Guide: Who Are The Stars Of The Netflix Animated Comedy?

We’ve seen history get a revisionist spin with hits like Drunk History, and America: The Motion Picture, now streaming on Netflix, has also tossed its hat in the ring. Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), America: The Motion Picture puts a truly bonkers twist on the events surrounding the American Revolution. George Washington (Channing Tatum) wields a chainsaw, Sam Adams (Jason Mantzoukas) does keg stands, Thomas Edison (Olivia Munn) is a Chinese-American woman, and turncoat Benedict Arnold (Andy Samberg) is not just a traitor, but a werewolf as well.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Annie, Holdovers, Good, Paper

Harry Connick Jr has been cast as billionaire Sir Oliver ‘Daddy’ Warbucks in NBC’s upcoming special “Annie Live!” inspired by the iconic Tony-winning Broadway musical. The special will air in December. He joins a cast that already includes Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. Albert Finney, Jamie Foxx and Reid...
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘First Date’

Just think, if you were a shy kid who managed to score a night out with the girl you’ve been crushing on for years. And just when it’s time for the big date, your parents take the car so you’ve got no ride. You end up in an embarrassing hooptie, the cops find you suspicious as Hell, and a crew of chatty criminals suddenly take too much of an interest in you. All of these things conspire to keep you away from your lady love. Such is the premise behind First Date, one of those “crazy night out” teen comedies owing itself to dozens of similar films that have hit up Sundance. And while it may follow in their footsteps, it fails to establish the humor or the detailed touches to accomplish much else.

