Porter County, IN

Porter County parent fights for equal access to public education for child with special needs

By AnnMarie Hilton
NWI.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALPARAISO — A Porter County parent is fighting for equal access to public education for her child with special needs. Victoria Schwarten filed due process against Porter County Education Services and Valparaiso Community Schools in April because of an individual education plan (IEP) designed in 2019 for her now 8-year-old daughter that she felt wasn't medically safe. Her case is set to go before a hearing officer June 28 and is expected to last three days. It will be open to the public.

www.nwitimes.com
