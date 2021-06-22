Cancel
Braintree, MA

Officers Pay Respects to Fallen Braintree K9 at Gillette Stadium

Officers from all across Massachusetts gathered in Foxboro on Tuesday to honor fallen K9 Kitt, who died in the line of duty earlier this month. The funeral procession was closed to the public and reserved only for invited guests, friends, family and law enforcement. The Massachusetts State Police shared photos from the procession Tuesday afternoon, showing human and K9 officers alike lining the procession's route outside Gillette Stadium, paying their final respects and saying goodbye to a dog that paid the ultimate sacrifice for her community.

