Officers Pay Respects to Fallen Braintree K9 at Gillette Stadium

A Tiverton woman is heartbroken and begging for the return of a stolen SD card containing irreplaceable photos and memories of her late son. Monica Beth Velozo was at Colt State Park in Bristol on June 28 celebrating the life of a close friend. She brought her camera to take photos, but set it down on a chair for a bit to enjoy time with friends, not thinking that would be the last time she would see it. Velozo, who lives in Tiverton near the fire department and Tiverton Liquors, said it's possible her camera was stolen during some break-ins that happened soon after near her home, but she truly believes it was taken around Colt State Park. However, it's not the camera Velozo is worried about.