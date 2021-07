Higgins (forearm) will undergo Tommy John surgery in a few weeks, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Higgins suffered a right forearm strain June 11, and he's now been diagnosed with a torn UCL. The 28-year-old is already on the 60-day injured list, and he'll miss the remainder of the 2021 season and the start of the 2022 campaign while he recovers. Jose Lobaton has been serving as the backup catcher while Austin Romine (wrist) has also been sidelined.