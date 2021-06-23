West End Ambulance ready for Thunder in the Valley crowd

Ira Hart, manager of West End Ambulance Service in Johnstown. Photo By Todd Berkey | The Johnstown, Pennsylvania Tribune-Democrat

West End Ambulance Service will have three staging areas and a roving utility terrain vehicle available for any emergency situations that might arise during Thunder in the Valley, Executive Director Ira Hart said.

He and his team plan in advance for the annual event to make sure all their bases are covered, he said, and thankfully they’ve been met with relatively mild incidents throughout the years.

“Generally, during the event and in town we have very little to deal with,” Hart said.

He compared the activities the ambulance service responds to during the four-day festival as typically nothing more than what’s dealt with during a normal day.

The crews – each with an EMT and paramedic – deal with heat-related issues during hot-weather years and sometimes at night, festival-goers who’ve indulged in too many adult beverages, Hart said.

They respond to the occasional motorcycle accident as well.

But the team always plans for the worst.

“We don’t want to become complacent,” Hart said.

The three crews from West End will be spread out to cover the entire region.

One will be located on Franklin Street at Central Park, another at Peoples Natural Gas Park and the third in the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Lee Campus rear parking lot.

The Lee hospital crew will offer a first aid and cooling station.

Hart said officials from Conemaugh always rope off an area and make sure his team is taken care of.

The utility vehicle, capable of transporting a cot, will rove throughout the event areas where a normal ambulance may have trouble going.

“It’s a lot safer for the public, and it makes our job a lot easier,” Hart said.

Prior to the event, West End Ambulance personnel visit with officials at Visit Johnstown numerous times to discuss estimated crowd size and other aspects of preparation.

Ambulance teams also contact the Cambria County Emergency Management Agency for planning purposes.

Officials from the 911 center said an emergency operations plan is in place to cover contingencies “including an increased EMS presence.”

Additionally, the county agency coordinates with the city to provide specialized equipment – and, if necessary, dispatch the mobile command post to Johnstown.

Hart said he used to dread the rally every year, but now the event isn’t much trouble.

His team meets the week of the festival, and members may volunteer for assignments.

Hart said he has some crew members who excitedly sign up to work in the city for Thunder, and others who prefer staying away from event.

Two crews are always kept at the home station on Garfield Street in the West End neighborhood of Johnstown.