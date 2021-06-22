County Board of Supervisors approves $2.55 billion balanced budget for FY 2021-2022

Ventura, CA – The County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a $2.55 billion balanced Budget for FY 2021-2022 at Monday’s Budget Hearing. “This budget, at the direction of the Board, represents the culmination of over six months of work with departments, the fiscal team, the Board and community. What results is a real focus on pandemic recovery, both the health and economic impacts,” said County Executive Officer Mike Powers. “The budget also supports sustaining critical core services of health, social and safety services, streets and roads, investment in capital as well as IT infrastructure. At the same time, it enhances what the Board has identified as a priority including public health, mental health, services for individuals facing homelessness and climate action.”