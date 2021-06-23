Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Apple, Ford, Costco

By Scott Rutt
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJSBS_0acQ4pX500

There are two ways to make money on Wall Street. There's the easy way and there's the hard way. But Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday that the easy money is always the best kind of gain. And in a market that's prevailed against interest rates, Bitcoin, the meme stocks, and shortages of just about everything, don't we all deserve a little easy money?

The easiest way to make money is to buy what you know, stocks you don't have to think about, or worse, stay up at night worrying about. Cramer offered up a list of five "buy what you know" stocks.

First up was Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, the automaker with a great lineup of new vehicles. As the semiconductor shortage subsides and Ford's Lightning electric F-150 pickup starts rolling off the lot, it'll be hard not to make money with Ford.

Next was Costco (COST) - Get Report, the big box retailer where you'll always buy more than you need, pandemic or no pandemic.

Another stock to consider is American Eagle Outfitters, now known as just AEO (AEO) - Get Report. Here's a retailer with 26 consecutive quarters of growth.

Rounding out the list were two perennial favorites, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Cramer called each of these companies truly special and more than worthy of your investment dollars.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and politics to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive Decision: GlaxoSmithKline

This week's investor meeting at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Get Report is turning out to be a high-stakes event for shareholders, as the company will unveil its widely criticized plans for its breakup and dividend.

Back in 2018, Glaxo acquired Tesaro for $5.1 billion and announced plans to spin off and merge its consumer health business with Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Report, leaving its pharma and vaccine business behind. Since then, progress has been painfully slow going, with shares falling 4.4% over the past three years. The underperformance caught the eye of activist investor Elliott Management, which now has a significant stake in the company.

Adding to the importance of this week's meeting are rumors that Glaxo plans to slash its dividend to help with the split and spur additional growth. Cramer said this would be a death blow for the stock, at AT&T (T) - Get Report learned the hard way when income investors fled that stock en masse.

What will we learn Wednesday? Cramer said, hopefully, we'll hear their forecast for the remaining Glaxo, along with an update on the company's drug pipeline. We also need to hear, good or bad, whether the dividend is in jeopardy. If shares plunge, it could be a buying opportunity, but only after we hear the company's plans.

Executive Decision: CNH Industrial

In his "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer spoke with Scott Wine, CEO of CNH Industrial (CNHI) - Get Report, the machinery maker that just announced the acquisition of Raven Industries (RAVN) - Get Report for $2.1 billion.

Wine said that in today's market, farmers need productivity, and precision farming with high-tech equipment is how to get that done. That's why CNH, along with Raven, will be able to offer farmers a full assortment of precision equipment, including autonomous vehicles.

Wine also commented on CNH's partnership with the troubled Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report. He said while there's no denying the company's past troubles, the CNH partnership is a good one and Nikola is helping to advance their technology.

CNH is also in the process of separating their on-highway and off-highway products, Wine said, to better allow each business to follow it's own trajectory.

Off the Tape: Nextdoor

In Off the Tape segment, Cramer spoke with Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor, the neighborhood-centric social media application.

Friar announced that Nextdoor has teamed up with Albertsons (ACI) - Get Report and Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report to help address vaccine hesitancy. She said 47% of the U.S. population still hasn't received even one dose of the COVID vaccine, but 37% said they could be encouraged to do so.

The key to addressing vaccine hesitancy is to make it local, Friar explained. Most people don't follow celebrities, but if you can provide them with the right information and use local influencers in their neighborhood, your chance of success increases greatly.

Nextdoor is currently serving 260,000 neighborhoods across the nation and, as people are spending more and more time locally, the Nextdoor platform has experienced a 50% year-over-year increase in user engagement.

When asked if the company has any plans to come public, Friar said they will certainly raise money when they need it, but she's happy with their current rate of growth and progress. They continue to focus on new products and features that support local communities and especially small businesses.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Where Did the Workers Go?

In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer tried to answer the question, "Where did all of the workers go?" According to the latest labor reports, there are still millions of people looking for work, but also millions of jobs waiting to be filled.

Cramer said there are a number of factors that could be keeping workers at home. Thanks to government stimulus and high savings rates, workers can afford to be picky and wait for the perfect job to come along. Workers are also benefiting from expanded unemployment benefits.

Third, Cramer noted that many people have fled cities for the country, causing shortages in metropolitan areas. People are also a lot less likely to want customer-facing jobs amid surges in bad behavior.

Finally, let's not forget that COVID has killed more than 600,000 people, with countless more having long-term complications and millions more still not vaccinated.

All of these factors are adding up to the labor shortage we're seeing, Cramer concluded. Hopefully, some will resolve themselves by the fall, but if not, the Federal Reserve might be forced to raise interest rates to curb demand.

Lightning Round

Here's what Jim Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the "Mad Money Lightning Round" Tuesday evening:

XPO Logistics (XPO) - Get Report: "I think XPO is a great company and will be worth even more after the spinoff."

Magna International (MGA) - Get Report: "I love this company so much. This one is a winner. Every automaker should be using them."

LoanDepot LDI: "It's OK, but this is a very commodity-oriented business. "

Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) - Get Report: "This was a meme stock, so it's hard to comment on it other than saying it raised a lot of money."

Qualcomm (QCOM) - Get Report: "I like Qualcomm a lot and I would buy it here."

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position in AAPL, AMZN, COST.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
751
Followers
29K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Mad Money#Ford Motor#American Eagle Outfitters#Aapl#Amzn#The Federal Reserve#Action Alerts Plus#Glaxosmithkline#Gsk#Tesaro#Elliott Management#At T#Cnh Industrial#Cnhi#Raven Industries#Ravn#Nextdoor#Albertsons#Aci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Apple
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Costco
Related
StocksStreet.Com

There Isn't Any Good Speculative Stock Picking Right Now

We have a continuation of the rotational action from last Friday as the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) , and FATMAAN names are attracting all the interest while growth, small-caps, and just about everything else is lagging. Breadth is quite poor, with around 3000 gainers to 4600 decliners, and that is causing money to rotate into 'safe' havens like Amazon (AMZN) , Nvidia (NVDA) , and Apple (AAPL) .
StocksNBC San Diego

Jim Cramer's Three Types of Stocks to Buy If the Market Sells Off

CNBC's Jim Cramer revealed his playbook for retail investors to approach a potential market sell-off. "Remember the three types of stocks to buy on down days: the ones that rallied anyway, the ones where you're finally getting a long-awaited pullback, and the ones that got recommended but failed to rally because of the bad tape," the "Mad Money" host said.
StocksBenzinga

Cramer Gives His Opinion On RadNet, Nano Dimension And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is a great situation and he likes the stock. BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) is a good spec, said Cramer. Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) is a sweet industrial that is undiscovered by most people, said Cramer....
TV & VideosStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 7/7/21

In Wednesday's episode of TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed Didi (DIDI) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, FAANG, the 10-year and more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS...
Medical & BiotechBenzinga

Jim Cramer Says People Need To Know About Biohaven

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) announced Wednesday that it has preliminary net revenue of approximately $93 million for its NURTEC ODT product in the second quarter of 2021. NURTEC ODT is an oral drug for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. It's now the only migraine medication approved to...
StocksStreet.Com

Nvidia Continues to Travel to New Heights So Raise Stops

The stock market is seeing incredible variety in what's working, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday night. In that kind of environment, picking winners can be as simple as looking at the top performers in the S&P 500. Cramer took a peek at last quarter's biggest winners and found a few favorites.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: You Did Have an Opportunity to Buy Apple at the Bottom

So now people are buying Apple (AAPL) ? Now, at these levels? What was wrong with buying it at $116 back in early March? The answer? Everything, or at least everything that people could throw at the stock to keep you out of it when you should have been buyingStunned that suddenly people are buying the breakout of the stock, I decided to go back an...
StocksStreet.Com

What The 10-Year Tells Jim Cramer About FAANG Stocks Wednesday

Amid Monday’s stock action, which saw indices mixed into intraday trading with the Dow flirting with losses as the Nasdaq held to gains, Jim Cramer said he’s focused on what the 10-year Treasury yield tells him about the FAANG stocks. Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that...
StocksStreet.Com

Will Apple Be Next to Hit All-Time Highs?

Despite the bumpy trading session on Wednesday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report stock was up about 1.4% on the day. The stock is hitting its highest level since January, when it made an all-time high at $145.09. On Tuesday, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report made a strong push to all-time...
EconomyStreet.Com

JEDI Contract Scrapped: Jim Cramer on Amazon vs. Microsoft

Amazon stock closed at a record high Tuesday after the Department of Defense announced it would scrap the hotly-contested JEDI contract. The Pentagon is replacing JEDI with the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC) project and opening up the contract to multiple potential vendors including Amazon, Microsoft and other leaders in the cloud space.
MarketsCNBC

Cramer's lightning round: RadNet is a 'good situation'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. RadNet: "It's a great situation. They should consolidate every one of these. I think that they have a lot going for them, and I like it. I'm glad you brought it to our viewers' attention. It is a good situation."
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Baidu, Tencent, 3M, Halliburton and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Didi — Shares of the Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing plunged 19.5% after China announced that new users in the country would not be able to download the app while it conducts a cybersecurity review of the company. The investigation came less than a week after the Chinese app listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: 'Oil's Got to Stop Going Up'

TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer recently warned about rising oil prices. On Tuesday U.S. crude prices were trading at their highest levels in six years. The price hike came after OPEC leaders failed to reach an agreement on production limits. OPEC+, which includes cartel leaders are well as non-member allies such...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Moderna Stock Is 'Too High At This Point'

CNBC host Jim Cramer said that Moderna Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock is “too high at this point” and the biotechnology company’s crucial test is whether it can offer personalized cancer vaccines in time to offset the decline in COVID-19 vaccine sales. What Happened: Cramer said on CNBC’s “Mad Money” show...
StocksStreet.Com

Watch: Jim Cramer on Oil Prices, Didi, Amazon, Best Stocks of 2021 (So Far)

As Wall Street returns from the long weekend, Jim Cramer has a thing or two on his watchlist. In Tuesday's stock market breakdown, Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discuss oil, Didi (DIDI) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, cyberattacks, and what the best stocks of the second quarter tell him about the rest of 2021.
StocksStreet.Com

Watch: Jim Cramer on the 10-Year Yield, Fed Minutes, Amazon, Didi

Markets opened higher Wednesday as investors await the minutes from the Fed's June meeting. Jim Cramer and Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks discussed the Fed minutes, oil, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, Didi (DIDI) - Get Report and much more. Watch the full...

Comments / 0

Community Policy