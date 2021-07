If you think that Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson is inching closer towards a return to the basketball court in the near future then you're absolutely right. As a matter of fact, Thompson has just posted a challenge on Instagram that should get Dubs fans even more excited. Apparently, Klay isn't very good when it comes to NBA 2K. As such, the Warriors star decided to take out his frustration on the basketball court by posting an open challenge to anyone who's willing to take him on...