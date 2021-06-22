Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk; Warren The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Polk County in central Iowa Warren County in south central Iowa * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Norwalk, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Indianola around 610 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH