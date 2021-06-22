REPORT: Blazers owner Allen has 'strong interest' in Spurs' Hammon for coaching job

Dear Jody Allen, Bert Kolde, Chris McGowan, and Neil Olshey,. I'm a life-long Blazers fan. I grew up in NE Portland and have lived in the city my whole life. I'm proud to be a fan of such a genuinely kind team that supports their community while also playing amazing basketball. Being a Blazers fan has been a highlight of my life in Portland and would not have been the same without it. As you all are aware, being a fan of this team has its ups as well as its downs. I remember watching the iconic 2014 buzzer-beater game against the Rockets. And I also know that our playoffs performance this year was disappointing for players, the organization, and fans alike. However, in this off-season, as the Blazers search for their new head coach, I see a potential down on the horizon—