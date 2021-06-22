Cancel
REPORT: Blazers owner Allen has 'strong interest' in Spurs' Hammon for coaching job

By Jeff Garcia, Spurs Zone
foxsanantonio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - According to a recent report, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon is a finalist for the head coaching job with the Blazers. And if left up to Blazers owner Jody Allen, Hammon may have the job. In a post from The New York Times' Marc Stein,...

