Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washoe The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Modoc County in northern California Northern Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 400 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Fort Bidwell, or 20 miles northeast of Lake City, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will impact northwest parts of Washoe County and northeastern parts of Modoc County. Strong outflow winds may extend far from the storm and impact Fort Bidwell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH