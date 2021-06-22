Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delaware; Linn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coggon, or 15 miles south of Manchester, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Prairieburg around 605 PM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Linn County, IA
State
Delaware State
City
Delaware, IA
Local
Iowa Cars
County
Delaware County, IA
City
Manchester, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#The Quad Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Dubai extinguishes fire on ship in Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, July 7 (Reuters) - A fire aboard a ship in Dubai's Jebel Ali Port was extinguished on Thursday after it had been sparked overnight by an explosion in a container, the Dubai government's media office said. The blaze in the Middle East's largest transshipment hub was caused by a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy