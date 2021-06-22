Aimee Garcia Joins Hulu’s ‘Woke’

Okay, it's that time in our coverage of Amazon Prime and showrunner & EP Eric Kripke's The Boys when we take a slight pause covering what's been going on with Season 3 (though the recent casting news has been pretty impressive. So while Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Nathan Mitchell, Karen Fukuhara, Jesse T. Usher, Tomer Kappon, Jensen Ackles, Dominique McElligott, Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, and the rest of the crew keep on rolling in front of the camera, we're taking a look at how the show's doing with Season 2 and the Emmys. With nominations for the Emmy Awards set to be announced later this month, Amazon's been going on the offense when it comes to selling voters on just how worthy the series is for nomination consideration (one step at a time). But now it appears Kripke and the gang are looking to break new ground in terms of quality performances- and who better to be the first to do that than Karl Urban? And what better category to create to honor Urban's uniquely method approach to acting while slating the scene? That's right- the push for Urban to win the Slate Emmy is now underway! #Karl4SlateEmmys!