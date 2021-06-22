Cancel
Aimee Garcia Joins Hulu's 'Woke'

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAimee Garcia is heading from Netflix to Hulu! The Lucifer star is set to join the Hulu comedy Woke during its second season. And no, don’t you worry, Lucifer fans, that means absolutely nothing for Ella’s future in the last season of the show. Lucifer season 6 has already finished filming, and so whatever happens to our favorite scientist is already set in stone.

