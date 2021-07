The Cubs will try to end their saucy little losing streak tonight against lefty Matt Moore, which means the lineup looks familiar. That’s the same group as yesterday, with the only switch being Nico Hoerner moving down to the eight spot. They Cubs did get more than eight hits yesterday for the first time in nearly a month, so hey, go with what’s working AMIRITE?! [Edit, no, actually, that’s also swapping out Joc Pederson for Ian Happ.]