If this were a chess match, the Suns were already leading the Clippers with both teams missing their queen as neither Chris Paul nor Kawhi Leonard have been on the board yet. But with a two-game lead, the Suns will add their veteran point guard back to the mix as Paul has come out of COVID-19 protocols. The Clippers will still be missing Leonard, who has a knee injury as they try to avoid getting down 3-0 in the series.