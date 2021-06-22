Cancel
Phaedra Norton Named City Attorney in City of Riverside

Riverside, California
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 22, 2021

Phaedra Norton Named City Attorney in City of Riverside

One of three charter officers reporting directly to the City Council, Norton recently served in Merced

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Phaedra Norton has been named City Attorney in Riverside, overseeing a staff of municipal attorneys who provide legal services to the 12th largest city in California. She starts July 20.

Norton has more than two decades of experience in municipal law and most recently served for nearly three years as the City Attorney in Merced. In Riverside, she will oversee a staff of 39 people, including 18 attorneys, responsible for everything from routine legal matters to handling all litigation and working with outside legal counsel hired by the city.

“As a growing city with its own utility, Riverside is often confronted with extremely complex issues,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “We need wise and experienced legal counsel to navigate these issues and I am confident Phaedra Norton is the right person to ensure that we do.”

Like Riverside, Merced operates under a charter, which serves as the guiding document for providing city services. Norton started as City Attorney there in October 2018 after working about seven months as the Deputy City Attorney in Stockton. She had previously worked for a decade as the City Attorney in Turlock.

Other work experiences include service with the Central San Joaquin Valley Risk Management Authority; City of Newman; Stanislaus Regional Water Authority; West Turlock Sub-basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency; and the City of Modesto.

“Phaedra Norton has years of experience in charter cities like Riverside, so she is very aware of the opportunities and challenges facing local government in California,” Mayor Pro Tem Jim Perry said. “Her experience in the utility field will also be exceptionally valuable to assisting Riverside Public Utilities.”

Norton received her A.S. degree from San Francisco City College and her Juris Doctor from Humphreys College.

“I am excited to join the City of Riverside team,” Norton said. “I look forward to bringing the knowledge and experience I developed in the San Joaquin Valley to Southern California and contributing to the Riverside community.”

Her salary will be $286,000.

For the latest information and resources regarding COVID-19 -- www.RiversideCA.gov/COVID-19

