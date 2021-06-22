Cancel
Education

Native Americans Decry Unmarked Graves, Untold History of Boarding Schools

Voice of America
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarence Smith was fresh off a 24-hour bus trip from his Blackfeet reservation in Montana to the Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota in the late 1980s, where he was sent by his family in the hope he would receive a better education. "On one of the first days of...

www.voanews.com
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
South Dakota State
Person
Deb Haaland
#Native Americans#Boarding School#America#On Children#Blackfeet#Indian#Cabinet#Interior Department#Indigenous#Canadian#Dartmouth College#Montana State University#The Chemawa Indian School
Place
Americas
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Up to 40,000 Native American children may have died at government-run boarding schools across the US, expert says as remains of 10 kids are exhumed from unmarked graves in Pennsylvania

As many as 40,000 Native American children may have died from poor care at government-run boarding schools around the US, a researcher has claimed. Preston McBride, a Dartmouth College scholar, has documented at least 1,000 deaths from 1879 to 1934 at just four of the over 500 schools that have existed in the United States, including the non-boarding schools on Indian reservations.
AmericasPosted by
WDBO

Unmarked graves found at another Indigenous school in Canada

REGINA, Saskatchewan — (AP) — A First Nation in southern Saskatchewan said Wednesday that it has discovered hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of another former residential school for Indigenous children. A statement from the Cowessess First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations, which represents Saskatchewan’s...
EducationThe Guardian

Racist school course sparks outrage as Canada reckons with colonial legacy

A series of racist questions in a high school English course sparked outrage among parents and students and highlighted persistent shortcomings in how Canada teaches the grim legacy of colonialism and its impact on Indigenous peoples. Students taking a grade 10 correspondence course in the province of Nova Scotia were...
Politicstrust.org

The race to save African-American cemeteries from being 'erased'

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Frank Washington was making preparations to bury his aunt in a small family cemetery in the historic Virginia community of Thoroughfare when he found a gate barring access to the graveyard. The town, an hour west of Washington, D.C., dates back to the...
ReligionThe Guardian

My relatives went to a Catholic school for Native children. It was a place of horrors

There is so much mourning Native people have yet to do. The full magnitude of Native suffering has yet to be entirely understood, especially when it comes to the nightmarish legacies of American Indian boarding schools. The purpose of the schools was “civilization”, but, as I have written elsewhere, boarding schools served to provide access to Native land, by breaking up Native families and holding children hostage so their nations would cede more territory. And one of the primary benefactors of the boarding school system is the Catholic church, which is today the world’s largest non-governmental landowner, with roughly 177 million acres of property throughout the globe. Part of the evidence of how exactly the church acquired its wealth in North America is literally being unearthed, and it exists in stories of the Native children whose lives it stole, which includes my own family.
EconomyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Country's first black billionaire calls for reparations so America can 'atone' for racist history

America’s first black billionaire said people need to “atone” for the country’s history by paying reparations to the nation’s black population. “Reparations would require the entire country to … admit that the result of slavery has been 200 years of systemic racism, and for that reason, black folks have been denied $13-$15 trillion of wealth, and therefore, we as a country now must atone by paying black people of all stripes — the rich ones, the poor ones, and the middle — out of our pocket,” said Robert Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment Television.
EducationWashington Post

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on the dark history of Indigenous boarding schools

A Canadian group announced Thursday the discovery of at least 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former Indigenous school in Saskatchewan. This came a few weeks after the remains of 215 Indigenous children, some as young as 3, were found in an unmarked, undocumented burial site on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wept when she learned this news because her own grandmother, as well as other family and tribal members, were forcibly sent to similar schools in the United States. Haaland ordered her department this week to prepare a report on the U.S. government's own boarding school program, with an emphasis on cemeteries and potential burial sites.
U.S. Politicsredlakenationnews.com

Deb Haaland Launches Review of 'Devastating' Native American Boarding Schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that she is launching the Federal Indian Boarding School Truth Initiative, a first-of-its-kind comprehensive review of the “devastating history” of the U.S. government’s policy of forcing Native American children into boarding schools for assimilation into white culture. “At no time in history have the...
Americas104.1 WIKY

Canadian First Nation finds 751 unmarked graves at former residential school

(Reuters) – A First Nation in Canada’s Saskatchewan province said on Thursday it has found the unmarked graves of 751 people at a now-defunct residential school, just weeks after a similar discovery in British Columbia rocked the country. The Catholic church that had been running the residential school and overseeing...
PoliticsNBC Connecticut

CHRO Calls For End to Use of Native American Imagery For Connecticut School Mascots

The Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities is calling for an end to the use of Native American imagery as school mascots in the state. The CHRO, a governmental civil rights agency that is charged with enforcing the state's antidiscrimination laws, issued a news release on the subject Tuesday afternoon, urging schools to stop using American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) names, symbols, and images for its athletic teams.
Educationsandiegouniontribune.com

Indigenous group questions removal of boarding school plaque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A historical plaque memorializing the dozens of Native American children who died while attending a boarding school in New Mexico more than a century ago has gone missing, sparking concern among Indigenous activists. Members of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women are among those pushing...
Educationkdnk.org

Healing Needs to Take Place: Generational Legacy of Indian Boarding Schools

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has launched a new investigation of the loss of human life and lasting impacts of former federal Indian boarding school. KHOL’s Kyle Mackie talks the generational trauma inflicted by the schools with Superintendent Frank No Runner of St. Stephens Indian School, a former boarding school on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation.
Politicsktoo.org

Haaland orders investigation of suffering and burials at BIA boarding schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday announced a new initiative to examine the loss of life and traumatic legacy of boarding schools run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as a U.S. cabinet secretary, described it as a national tragedy with personal impact.

