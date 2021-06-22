Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Gareth Southgate ready for England to up their game in Euro 2020 round of 16

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TtbT_0acQ1Oxl00
Czech Republic v England – UEFA Euro 2020 – Group D – Wembley Stadium (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate is ready to take things up a gear after England sealed a Wembley return in the round of 16 by beating the Czech Republic to top their European Championship group.

Having opened with a 1-0 triumph against World Cup finalists Croatia and been booed at the end of Friday’s 0-0 draw against rivals Scotland, the Three Lions wrapped things up with a Wembley win on Tuesday evening.

Raheem Sterling headed home impressive Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a 1-0 victory against the Czechs as already-qualified England progressed as Group D winners.

The reward is a Wembley return next Tuesday against France, Germany, Portugal or Hungary – a big jump in quality after progressing unbeaten and without conceding.

“We’ve played two opponents in the Croats and the Czechs who I think are playing at a very good level,” Southgate said after setting up the last-16 tie against the runners-up in the so-called Group of Death.

“And Scotland, which as an occasion and an experience for our players, especially the younger ones, was a quite unique and really important one, so these will be different games.

“We know world champions, European champions and Germany, who to me look like they’re back on song. They’ve brought some very experienced players back in.

“So whoever we play, really, really tough opposition but we’ve sort of known that for 18 months. We’ve known the route through.

“The good thing from our point of view is I think we’re still improving, we look difficult to play against. There’s more to come from us.

“We’ve got more match minutes on the pitch for some important players and that squad depth is going to be important because I felt like we’ve run out of steam a little bit in a couple of the games.

“To be able to make the changes and the substitutions has been really helpful to manage the games.”

There is plenty to work on ahead of next week’s knockout clash, but there are also positives to take from the Group D decider.

Harry Maguire put in an encouraging performance as he returned from a six-week lay-off with an ankle injury, while Jordan Henderson played another 45 minutes after undergoing groin surgery in February.

Playmaker Grealish looked sharp as he started his first major tournament match, while 19-year-old Bukayo Saka produced a man-of-the-match display as he stepped out on this stage for the first time.

“Jack produced a fabulous cross for the goal,” said Southgate, who had to deal with Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell going into isolation in a challenging build-up.

“We saw some of the interchange of positions of those forward players was really exciting. I thought at the start of the game especially. We tired a little bit but we knew that because one or two are a little bit short of fitness.

“Bukayo, I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s earned that opportunity. His performances in training since he’s joined this camp have been outstanding.

“He played well in the game at the Riverside. We’ve talked about playing him in some of the previous matches and, yeah, he earned that chance tonight and he’s grabbed it. He was fabulous.”

Like England, the Czech Republic knew they had qualified before stepping out at Wembley and head coach Jaroslav Silhavy admits England’s pace got the better of them.

“When Saka and Sterling sprinted with the ball, it was very hard to stop them,” he said. “For the goal that we conceded, we did not cover Sterling at all.

“We expected early pressure and it came. England went after an early goal and scored it. We qualified with a game to spare and competed against England for first place. We have to look at it positively – we achieved what we wanted.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Jordan Henderson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#European Championship#Czechs#Croats#Group Of Death#Group D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

In their words: Jubilation as England through to home Euro 2020 final

Fans across England erupted in jubilation when Harry Kane’s extra-time goal sealed a momentous 2-1 victory over Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final clash at Wembley. Three Lions supporters endured a rollercoaster of emotion as Mikkel Damsgaard put Denmark in front, only for captain Simon Kjaer to concede an own goal shortly after.
Posted by
newschain

It might just be coming home – what we learned from England’s win over Denmark

Final-ly England reached their first major final in 55 years after this slim victory. Not since lifting the Jules Rimet trophy at the 1966 World Cup have the Three Lions been present in a final. This was further progression for Gareth Southgate’s men, who reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the inaugural Nations League the following year.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

England vs Germany build-up LIVE: Gareth Southgate's side set to switch to 3-4-3 formation as they prepare for huge Euro 2020 last-16 tie at Wembley

England take on historic rivals Germany in a mouth-watering last-16 clash this evening, with the victor staring at a favourable route to the final ahead. The Three Lions have been pragmatic but somewhat underwhelming en route to the knockout stages, claiming two wins and a draw from their three Group D encounters without conceding a goal.
Soccerchatsports.com

Gareth Southgate pondering if Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are ready to play for England against Germany with the Chelsea duo rejoining the side at midnight as their isolation ends hours before Euro 2020 tie at Wembley

England boss Gareth Southgate admits he has a decision to make on Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell as they prepare to rejoin the rest of the group. The pair are completing the final hours of isolation, having come into contact with Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus.
Soccerinews.co.uk

England players want Gareth Southgate to sign contract extension after Euro 2020: ‘He’s been brilliant for us’

England’s players hope that manager Gareth Southgate will sign a new contract after leading the Three Lions to the semi-finals of Euro 2020. FA chief executive Mark Bullingham revealed before England beat Germany in the last 16 that the governing body wanted Southgate to stay beyond the end of his current deal, which is set to conclude after the Qatar 2022 World Cup in 18 months’ time.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Which England players haven't played yet?

After England's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarter-final in Rome, Gareth Southgate was quick to talk about the entire 26-man squad - and not just those on the pitch. “Actually I’m more thinking about the players I had to leave out of the 23 and the ones...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Who are England’s penalty takers at Euro 2020?

Is the man responsible for one of the most infamous penalty misses in the history of English football slowly turning a weakness into a strength? Gareth Southgate has now overseen two shoot-outs as the manager of England and won both of them.After the first, against Colombia three years ago, the sight of Southgate with his fists clenched and letting out a cathartic scream was one of the images of England’s World Cup. Clearly, that night exorcised at least some of the demons.Now though, it is Germany at Wembley at a European Championship all over again. Maybe it will not...
SoccerESPN

England face 'massive hurdle' against Italy in Euro final - Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team for reaching their first tournament final in 55 years but said Italy, their opponents in Sunday's European Championship decider, will be a "massive hurdle." Southgate and the England players stayed on the field after the final whistle singing "Sweet Caroline" with the fans...
SportsTelegraph

It was England’s night, England’s win - and it was created by Gareth Southgate

More tournament victories than any England manager including Sir Alf Ramsey; more victories in the knockout stages of tournaments than even Sir Alf; more shrewdness than any of his predecessors since the great World Cup winner; more hope; more joy; more glory. This is the life and work of Gareth Southgate, an England manager like no other since that sepia summer of 1966.
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg claims Jordan Henderson was left out of England’s squad.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg claims Jordan Henderson was left out of England’s squad. Jordan Henderson’s absence from England’s starting XI during Euro 2020, according to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, demonstrates how strong Gareth Southgate’s team is ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final clash with Denmark. After groin surgery in February, Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Why England will be rooting for Spain tomorrow

It’s everyone’s tournament to lose at this point. With the semi-finals of Euro 2020 upon us, every team knows they are simply two wins away from winning a trophy. On either side of the competition you have two very different fixtures with four very different teams. Spain vs Italy and England vs Denmark.

Comments / 0

Community Policy