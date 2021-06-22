Cancel
Astronomy

What’s a Blue Moon, and when’s the next one?

Earth & Sky
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur last Blue Moon came on October 31, 2020, the night of Halloween. Like most Blue Moons, it was blue in name only. It was called a Blue Moon because it was the second of two full moons in a single month. There’s another definition for Blue Moon. It can...

earthsky.org
AstronomyPosted by
Reader's Digest

Here’s When You’ll Be Able to See the Strawberry Moon This Week

You already know that Sunday, June 20 was the summer solstice, and marked Father’s Day as well as the official start of summer. Well, get ready for the first full moon of summer, the strawberry moon! Our gorgeous celestial neighbor will be visible in the sky just after sunset this Thursday, June 24. As an added bonus, it’s also the fourth and final supermoon of 2021. That means your social media feeds will be full of moon pictures of varying quality. Instead of trying to photograph it with your crummy phone camera, we recommend just getting outside whenever dusk falls in your location and photographing it with your eyes instead. Look to the East and you’re sure to see some truly magical super strawberry moon goodness. Bring on summer!
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

June’s full moon, Strawberry Moon

JACKSON, Wyo. — June’s full moon also known as the Strawberry Moon, will reach peak illumination today, June 24 at about 12:40 p.m in Jackson Hole. While it will reach 100% illumination, the moon will not be visible until it rises above the valley this evening. The moon will be at 99.6% illumination, and if there is no opportunity to get outside and gaze upward, the moon will be at 99.5% illumination tomorrow June 25.
Greenville, NCWITN

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When does a full moon rise?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The portion of the lunar surface we see is determined by the position of the sun in relation to the location of the moon and earth. A full moon happens when the sun is on one side of the earth and the moon is on the opposite side. See below for Phillip’s Weather Trivia question and answer.
Astronomyinterlochenpublicradio.org

Filling in the Cosmic Spaces: this week on the Storyteller's Night Sky

This week begins with an exclamation point, and I don’t mean just the fireworks. There are three exceptional celestial phenomena all piled up on the same day, stirring the imagination and stoking vivid summer dreams. So here’s what to know: The orbit of the Moon and all the planets is...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

How far is a light-year?

Objects in our universe are extremely far away. They’re so far away that kilometers or miles aren’t a useful measure of their distance. So we speak of space objects in terms of light-years, the distance light travels in a year. Light is the fastest-moving stuff in our universe. It travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 km/sec). And thus a light-year is 5.88 trillion miles (9.46 trillion kilometers).
AstronomyEarth & Sky

More rogue planets found drifting in Milky Way

Astronomers said on July 6, 2021, that they’ve used data from the Kepler planet-hunter to find a new crop of rogue planets. They are free-floating planets, unconnected to any star. Like children shoved from a schoolyard by a bigger bully, these rogues might have been ejected from their own star systems by interactions with larger planets. Astronomers used gravitational microlensing to find these lonely planets, amongst a sea of stars, located toward the center of our Milky Way galaxy.
Recipesthenerdstash.com

Grounded: How to Make Mushroom Bricks in Shroom and Doom Update

One of the big changes in the Grounded Shroom and Doom update is the addition of Mushroom Bricks. This sturdy base building material can be used to create a variety of base walls, doors, and supports. It is one of the two recipes that can be made in the newly added Oven in Grounded.
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s New Moon In Cancer

The New Moon will be in the sign of Cancer beginning on July 9th, 2021. This is a two-day transit, and it will bring a lot of changes to us that will be felt for the next six months. Water signs will experience a more easy-going transit compared to the rest of us. Cardinal signs are going to see many things shifting for the next two weeks. Overall, this transit is going to allow us to connect on a deeper emotional level in all aspects of our lives.
Astronomylocal21news.com

Final supermoon of 2021: Here's when you can see the 'strawberry' moon

Tonight will provide mainly clear skies and a great opportunity to see the first full moon of Summer. On top of that, it will be the final Supermoon of 2021!. Why is it referred to as a, “Supermoon?” As the moon travels during its orbit around the Earth there are times when it is physically a bit closer to our planet. This makes moon look bigger and brighter than just your average full moon.

