Scattered rain and storms mainly Northshore this evening

By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlash flood watch through 7pm. Heaviest rain right now is on the Northshore. The rain will diminish as we go into the evening. A weak cold front is nearby. Some slightly drier air will move into the Northshore. Warm and humid days with a light onshore flow, mean some afternoon storms with daytime heating. Rain will be around daily, but not everyone will get the rain.

www.wdsu.com
#Northshore#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather
