Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sedin twins rejoin Canucks as special advisors to GM

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 15 days ago

The Vancouver Canucks welcomed Daniel and Henrik Sedin back to the organization Tuesday as special advisors to general manager Jim Benning. The 40-year-old twins, two of the most accomplished players in franchise history, will support all areas of the team's hockey operations. That includes player evaluation and development, working with staff and coaches at AHL Abbotsford and helping out with scouting, the draft, free agency and trades.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Benning
Person
Henrik Sedin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gm#Ahl Abbotsford#Nhl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLTimes Daily

Henrik and Daniel Sedin joining Canucks front office

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel and Henrik Sedin are returning to the Vancouver Canucks to work in the front office. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canucks: Henrik Sedin joins Sportsnet 650 radio to talk new role

The Vancouver Canucks are going all out to introduce the newest members of their front office. On Tuesday afternoon, after a month of speculation and curiosity, the organization finally released an official statement, naming Henrik and Daniel Sedin as Special Advisors to the General Manager. On Wednesday morning, the twins,...
NHLtheahl.com

Sedins ready to help develop future Canucks in Abbotsford

Several details for the Vancouver Canucks’ new AHL club in Abbotsford, B.C., are still to come, but their top affiliate certainly will have star power. The Canucks announced this week that long-time stars Daniel and Henrik Sedin have joined the organization’s hockey operations department. A portion of the twins’ new portfolio will include working with Abbotsford. The Canucks announced in May that they are bringing their AHL affiliate close to home, starting with the 2021-22 season.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Ken Priestlay on Dave Hakstol named head coach for Kraken, Sedin's new role with Canucks

Bik & The Boss: Ryan Johnson confirmed as Abbotsford GM. Bik and CMac discuss Ryan Johnson being hired as the new Abbotsford AHL franchise’s GM and what impacts the hiring of the Sedin’s and the AHL affiliates move to Abby will have on the Canucks. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & […]
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: 3 takeaways from the Sedins’ first media availability in new roles

VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 20: Henrik Sedin speaks to the crowd near Daniel Sedin during a ceremony celebrating their careers as Vancouver Canucks on February 12, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Ben Nelms/Getty Images) Henrik and Daniel Sedin, arguably the two greatest Vancouver Canucks’ players of all time, are...
NHLchatsports.com

Wake With Elias: The Sedins’ Start

Sedins have everything to learn about NHL management. But they know culture and Canucks will benefit from their influence. Daniel: “We care about this team, care about the people that work here. That’s the No. 1 reason, the only reason, we came.” https://t.co/S2HiEUIjoP— Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) June 23, 2021. GM...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canucks: Checking in on forward prospect Linus Karlsson

There always seems to be a lot going on with the Vancouver Canucks and their prospects. Just last week, the San Jose Sharks took to Twitter, announcing that they had inked former-Canuck Jonathan Dahlen to a new deal. As most fans are aware, Dahlen used to be one of the...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Canucks: Is Travis Green the right head coach?

Despite a poor 23-29-4 record to finish the 2020-21 season, whilst being hailed as Canada’s basement dwellers after finishing 7th in the North Division, it appears that the Vancouver Canucks still strongly believe in head coach Travis Green. Specifically, current under-fire General Manager Jim Benning, who has been the topic...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Negotiation Notes: Larsson, Andersen, Makar, Canucks

After locking up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to a long-term deal earlier today, the Edmonton Oilers will next turn their attention to reaching a new deal with defenseman Adam Larsson. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger in the latest edition of “Insider Trading“, that is more of a “when” than an “if” at the is point. Dreger states that the two sides are already close to a new deal and “in the final stretch” of negotiations. He expects that an extension will be reached soon. For Expansion Draft purposes, soon may not be until later next month, but a handshake agreement will do in the meantime. Larsson, 28, is one of the more stable defensemen in the NHL. If the defensive-minded right-shooter hit the open market, he would draw plenty of attention, but like Nugent-Hopkins, Larsson appears willing to settle on a deal to keep him in Edmonton with reigning Hart Trophy winners Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. So really, with RNH signed and Larsson not far behind, the Oilers may actually be focusing on external negotiations already, as Dreger notes they must add a goalie and complementary scoring forwards this summer.
NHLYardbarker

Canucks Should Consider Signing Getzlaf This Offseason

The Vancouver Canucks are in rough shape when it comes to the salary cap. They need to find a cheap, third-line center that can produce offence while still being defensively responsible. There is also the connection to Canucks coach Brad Shaw as he coached Ryan Getzlaf in the AHL. He checks all the boxes and is an unrestricted free agent this season. He is a player the Canucks should seriously consider signing.
NHLchatsports.com

Canucks: How the Sedins can help right away during the offseason

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 23: (L-R) Daniel Sedin #22 and Henrik Sedin #33 of the Vancouver Canucks await a face off against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of the NHL game at Gila River Arena on November 23, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) It’s...
NHLYardbarker

Canucks’ Goaltending Will Be Key to Future Playoff Success

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs have narrowed down the competition to the final two teams, one thing has been blatantly obvious: goaltending has made all the difference. Carey Price and Andrei Vasilevskiy are arguably two of the best goaltenders in the world and are going toe-to-toe to see who will be crowned champion. How does this relate to the Vancouver Canucks? While the stars have their role and defense had had a major impact, it’s the goaltending that will be the key to their future playoff success.
NHLtheahl.com

Canucks finalize agreement with city of Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks and the City of Abbotsford have reached a partnership agreement and officially confirmed today that the club’s American Hockey League affiliate will relocate to Abbotsford, B.C., to start the 2021-22 season. “On behalf of Council and the residents of Abbotsford, I’m pleased to officially welcome the Vancouver...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canucks Central: Potential moves yet to be made

Bik Nizzar and Israel Fehr discuss what to do with Pettersson and Hughes and break down potential additions the Canucks can make after the Stanley Cup Final wraps up and buyouts can occur. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or […]
NHLYardbarker

Canucks reportedly targeting a center with No. 9 pick

The Vancouver Canucks have a number of talented young forwards on the roster and in the pipeline, but outside of Elias Pettersson they have very few at the center position. After a deep playoff run last season, Vancouver expected to continue as a contender for years to come. Instead, they took a major step back this season. The thin silver lining is that they have the opportunity to address their greatest prospect need with a top ten pick – and plan to do just that.
NHLNHL

Nathan MacKinnon: 2020-21 Season in Review

The center had 65 points and was a Hart Trophy finalist for third time in the past four seasons. In 2020-21, Nathan MacKinnon put together another impressive season and once again proved his status as a top center in the league. MacKinnon finished his eighth campaign in the National Hockey...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Eric Alarie – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Moose Jaw Warriors (#8) NHL Central Scouting: 51st (among NA skaters) Eric Alarie just finished up his second full season with the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors and played his most productive season in terms of points per game (P/PG). In 19 games played this season, Alarie scored 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points, just one point shy of his career-best, in 42 less games.
NHLSportsnet.ca

July 5: Hour 2 – Canucks stuff in July!?!

Peter Schaad on EURO 2020 Semi-final, Italy's defense. EURO 2020 analyst Peter Schaad joined Mike and Jason to talk about EURO 2020 semifinals, Italy's defensive power and his prediction on England's lineup when they face Denmark. Listen. Thomas Drance on Nate Schmidt trade rumours, trading before the expansion. July 06...
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Corson Ceulemans: 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile; A Defenseman with Big Upside and Big Question Marks

Corson Ceulemans is a defenseman coming out of the Junior-A Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), where he has spent the past two seasons playing for the Brooks Bandits. Ceulemans is listed at 6’-2” and 201 pounds, giving him good size and, having just turned 18 in May, is on the younger side of this year’s draft class. The reason Ceulemans played in the AJHL this season and not the WHL (where he was selected in their bantam draft) is because he plans to head to the NCAA next season to play for the Wisconsin Badgers. Ceulemans has also played a substantial role for Team Canada in international competition, including at this year’s U18 World Junior Championships, where he was part of Canada’s gold medal team, producing a strong 8 points (1g, 7a) in 6 games. His career stats from Elite Prospects are below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy