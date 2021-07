The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has received an extensive gameplay overview trailer getting players ready to jump back into the classic Wii game. The trailer is easily the most in-depth look we've had for the HD port yet, showing the world, story, controller settings, and more. If you are considering picking up the game, but are unsure of what is changing or how the HD version will look, this is about as good as you can get.