Outlander’s Sam Heughan Shares Feelings About ‘Mighty’ Season 6 Despite Fewer Episodes

Make no mistake, Sassenachs, we have several more months of this Droughtlander left before we can finally lay our eyes on Outlander Season 6. The cast and crew went through a lot to make sure they could get back to work on the series we all love, and bring audiences more of the best episodes and sexiest romantic moments we enjoy watching. And, while we'll have a much shorter season than usual when it finally returns to the screen, star Sam Heughan has promised it will be worth the wait, and that Outlander's new season will be "mighty."