This discounted French Press can take a real beating

Enjoy balanced French press coffee every morning with the Chef’n Switchit French Press Stirrer and Timer. This silicone coffee stick is easy to use. In fact, the stirrer simply agitates the grounds to blend your coffee and hot water quickly and consistently. What’s more, with a built-in, 4-minute timer—the ideal brewing time for French press—you’ll know exactly when your coffee is ready to drink. Additionally, with the scrapper feature, cleanup is easy. Meanwhile, this French press stirrer’s sleek, slim body is convenient for storing in your utensil drawer. Moreover, since this coffee gadget withstands temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, it can handle boiling water. If you’ve been looking for a more convenient way to create your favorite coffee drink in the morning, this is the gadget for you.