This discounted French Press can take a real beating

Norwalk Hour
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how much you try to baby your cookware, the fact is that every appliance you own will eventually run that gauntlet of your kitchen, suffering errant blows from tipped-over blenders and haphazardly dropped cast iron pans. It's tragic, but unavoidable to suffer some casualties when storming the beaches of the kitchen in a glorious battle for breakfast. What I’m saying is that it’s pretty common to accidentally break a glass French press, and it sucks when it happens.

