This discounted French Press can take a real beating

When it comes to making coffee, the French press is an easy, efficient and intuitive method, which is why many coffee lovers start their foray into coffee gear with this accessible product. Just pour in grinds and hot water, set a timer, plunge and pour. Is it possible to improve a process that’s already simple enough though? As it turns out, specialty coffee brand Fellow (whom we’ve shared about time and time again) proves that it can indeed perfect the humble design with the latest edition to its product line, the Clara French Press. Available in Matte Black or Matte Black with premium walnut accents, the Clara separates itself from other French presses with its luxurious build and thoughtful details that will impress even the most passionate coffee aficionados.