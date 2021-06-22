Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Boot Barn CEO says sales boost from return of concerts, rodeos is 'still in front of us'

By Kevin Stankiewicz, @kevin_stank
CNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoot Barn CEO Jim Conroy expects to see a sales lift in the coming months from the return of country music concerts, rodeos and fairs. "All of that tailwind, to be honest, is still in front of us," Conroy told CNBC on Tuesday. Shares of Boot Barn have already soared...

www.cnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Conroy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Ceo#Rodeos#Boots#Ipo#Boot Barn#Cnbc#Citigroup#Ipo#Factset#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Economy
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains as commodity-related stocks shine

(Updates prices, sectors) July 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as heavyweight energy and mining stocks tracked stronger commodities, with investors awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on its policy stance. * The energy sector rose 0.4% as crude prices rebounded...
Marketsinvesting.com

Bullish On Suncor Energy? A Cash-Secured Put Option Could Make Shares Cheaper

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is one of Canada's largest integrated energy companies that operates "across the entire petroleum value chain—from oil exploration and production to transport, refining and marketing." In terms of crude oil storage in Canada, it has more than a 50% market share. In addition, its refineries are among...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Devon Energy, Didi, Sunnova, Whirlpool & More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket. Devon Energy, Occidental Petroleum — Energy stocks were set to gain as oil prices rose. Devon Energy advanced 3% in premarket trading, while Occidental Petroleum climbed 1.7%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate gained $1.23, or 1.7%, to trade at $74.60 per barrel, having declined by more than 2% in the previous session amid uncertainty about OPEC+ supply policy.
Real EstateCNBC

U.S. housing shortage will be around for 'years to come,' says Taylor Morrison CEO

The housing shortage that began before the pandemic will stick around for a long time as market demand soars, Taylor Morrison CEO Sheryl Palmer told CNBC on Wednesday. With "multiyear lows" in new and resale inventory, Palmer said, “it’s going to be very difficult for us to make up the shortage, the deficit that we've been building up for more than a decade now.”
StocksStreet.Com

Exxon Leads Oil Stocks Higher as Crude Jumps, Shell Boosts Investor Returns

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report lead U.S. oil stocks higher Wednesday as crude resumed its march to the highest levels in seven years and European rival Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) unveiled plans to boost dividends and share buybacks. Shell told investors Wednesday in London that it will increase shareholder...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Crude Oil Prices Take Another Spin Lower

Oil prices posted another choppy session Wednesday as some traders booked profits while waiting to see if OPEC and friends could reach a deal on raising output, analysts said. Stock markets edged higher meanwhile as investors looked ahead to minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues on future interest rate hikes.
StocksBusiness Insider

What Wall Street expects from SHIFT's earnings

On July 8, SHIFT releases earnings for the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings per share of ¥63.20. Go here to watch SHIFT stock price in real-time on Markets Insider. On July 8, SHIFT will be reporting latest earnings. In terms of EPS, 1 analyst is predicting...
Stocksoilandgas360.com

U.S. stocks mixed, bonds yields ease as crude prices slip

LONDON/NEW YORK – U.S. stock prices were mixed in early Tuesday trading, as oil prices fell from near three-year highs reached after the world’s main crude producers failed to set production plans. Wall Street made a slow restart after the July 4 holiday, while Europe’s equity markets spluttered at the...
EconomyCNBC

Cowen airline analyst on post-summer sector outlook

The Transportation Security Administration says airport screenings have climbed above 2019 levels for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Helane Becker, Cowen airline analyst, joined "Squawk Box" on Tuesday to discuss the state of the airline industry.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks dip, cash discounts narrow

SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel refining profits slipped on Tuesday as raw material crude prices surged, but the cracks stayed within close sight of an over three-week high in the previous session as airlines increased capacity in several key markets, including China and India. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $6.19 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $6.40 per barrel a day earlier. The jet cracks, however, have gained about 29% in the last week. Scheduled capacity for global airlines have improved 4.1% in the week to Monday as carriers added 3.1 million seats, aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. China added 1.4 million seats this week, pushing its capacity 8.7% higher from a week earlier, and 3% higher compared with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, while scheduled seats in India were up 4% from the previous week, OAG data showed. India's aviation ministry said on Monday it has now allowed the country's domestic flight capacity to be increased to 65% from 50% earlier, till July-end. The western markets continue to support jet fuel fundamentals, but some reimposed travel restrictions to rein in fresh virus outbreaks in countries such as Australia have dented the already sluggish aviation demand recovery, market watchers said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 43 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, while the July/August time spread stayed in a contango structure to trade at minus 32 cents per barrel. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Crude oil buyers in Asia were awaiting Saudi Arabia's official selling prices (OSPs) to assess the market's direction after the unexpected cancellation of an OPEC+ meeting, three refining sources in Asia told Reuters on Tuesday. - Oil prices surged to multi-year highs on Tuesday, including U.S. crude hitting its highest since 2014, after OPEC+ producers fell out over plans to raise supply in the face of rising global demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 80.58 0.99 1.24 79.59 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.28 -0.02 0.88 -2.26 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 80.68 0.99 1.24 79.69 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.18 -0.02 0.93 -2.16 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 80.89 0.99 1.24 79.9 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.97 -0.02 1.03 -1.95 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 82.72 0.97 1.19 81.75 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.13 -0.03 30.00 -0.1 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 79.94 1.14 1.45 78.8 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.43 0.04 -8.51 -0.47 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
StocksJournal-News

S&P 500 sees 1st decline after 7 straight gains; oil falls

Stocks closed mostly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 posting its first decline after seven consecutive gains. Banks and energy companies helped pull stocks mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, ending the S&P 500's seven-day run of record high closes. The benchmark index fell 0.2% after having been down 0.9%....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.95 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,996 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Boot Barn worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy