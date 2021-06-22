This discounted French Press can take a real beating

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've all seen those romantic movie scenes where the couple will go to the park and lay out a beautiful display of breads and cheeses. Of course, wine is usually a natural part of the date. But when outdoors, with wind and other environmental elements working against you, traditional wine glasses can be a perilous suggestion. They may shatter before they even make it out of the basket, and even if they survive the journey, there's not much they can do to keep that wine chilled.