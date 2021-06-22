Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi State superfan Terry Powell is back at the CWS

By Katrina Markel, Kevin Rempe
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sz4eY_0acQ0jL700

Omaha is back. The College World Series is back. Mississippi State is back and that means 2018 internet sensation and MSU superfan Terry Powell is back.

This year, he's using his notoriety to raise money for PACE, an athletic organization for kids that was started by an Omaha police officer in 2005.

Powell's shenanigans at the CWS went viral after we first met him three years ago. He told a 3 News Now reporter that his "wife's boyfriend" sold his prosthetic leg on Craigslist so that he could attend the series.

Powell returned in 2019 with more banter and wild stories. He also used his internet stardom to raise money for an Alzheimer's charity that year.

WATCH MORE: Mississippi State viral fan Terry Powell returns to Omaha for the College World Series

Mississippi State fan Terry Powell returns to Omaha

This year, Powell is back again and he came to town with a prosthetic leg that he's auctioning off as a fundraiser for PACE.

Powell told 3 News Now photojournalist Kevin Rempe that he expects to conduct the auction through his Twitter account on Thursday evening starting around 6 p.m.

To bid on the infamous prosthetic leg or follow along with the auction visit Powell's Twitter account: @Thirstygringo1

Watch our extended interview with Powell below:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#Auction#Msu#Cws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy