Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

COVID cases and deaths down but staffing shortages remain in Iowa nursing homes

By Isabella Basco
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LspzN_0acQ0hZf00

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - According to AARP's nursing home COVID-19 dashboard, 37% of nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses or aides.

With the vaccine roll out, Pottawattamie County Public Health's Matt Wyant sees progress with long-term care facilities.

"We did have COVID get back into two of our facilities, even with them being vaccinated. But what we did not see this time around that was different from the first time was the spread," Wyant said.

But staffing shortages remain. AARP Iowa's advocacy director Anthony Carroll says the problem is burnout and low pay.

"The median wages for direct care workers is about $10.50 an hour. It's taking a toll on people," Carroll said.

Carroll believes a good starting point is to create a centralized database of direct care workers. There was a bill called HF692 that pushed for that but it failed to pass the Senate.

"This is an action that can be taken," Carroll said. "We have a very bare bones, fairly antiquated, finally being updated, certified nursing assistance registry."

Lori Ristau with Iowa Health Care Association says the profession needs more funding but a registry is not the answer.

"Adding additional loopholes in front of those care workers would be additional hoops they would jump through to work in long-term care," Ristau said.

Legislatively, the group is working on some of the requirements for training for workers.

It's an issue that draws much attention but is in dire need of a solution.

"The number one thing we learned through this pandemic is long-term care needs to be a priority for resources," Ristau said.

To establish a better long-term care system, AARP Iowa also wants to bring stronger support for family caregivers and give affordable care options in urban and rural areas.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Aarp Iowa#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
AARP
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Manchester, NHWMUR.com

Nursing homes continue to struggle with staffing issues

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nursing homes in New Hampshire are continuing to deal with serious staffing problems that officials said started before COVID-19 and only got worse during the pandemic. Officials said they hope creative solutions such as tuition help could bridge the gap to attract qualified people to the field.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 exposed the devastating consequences of staff shortages in nursing homes. But the problem isn't new

(CNN) — Julie Moore recalls harrowing experiences from the pandemic inside the Philadelphia nursing home where she works. As the virus spread throughout the facility last year, emergency responders came and went regularly, taking yet another resident running low on oxygen to the hospital. Staff members were infected and some died, leaving a facility already running low on employees struggling to keep up with residents' needs.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa adds 54 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Sunday

Iowa added 54 new COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths in the 24-hour period ending at noon Sunday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health and as analyzed by The Gazette. The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 373,573 cases and 6,133 deaths. The seven-day average...
Iowa Statetelegraphherald.com

Only 12% of Iowa nursing homes meet vaccine standard

Only 50 of Iowa’s 409 nursing homes are reporting that three-quarters or more of their workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19, newly disclosed records show. That means 88% of Iowa’s nursing homes have yet to meet the industry’s stated standard of having at least three-fourths of their workforce vaccinated against the virus.
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations reach lowest point since March 2020 as cases, deaths drop

Earlier this week, Iowa reported its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since March 2020, the month when the novel coronavirus was first reported in Iowa. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday — 54 — has since ticked back up slightly, to 69. But that's still lower than it had been the previous week. New reported cases and deaths also decreased over the past seven days.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 110 more cases Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 110 more cases of the virus in Iowa. It’s the first day in more than a week that more than 100 new cases have been reported by the state. As of...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

COVID-19 transmission in Iowa remains slow, steady

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa continues at a steady pace, according to the latest state data. As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 78 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is now 373,519.
Iowa StateHawk Eye

92% of Iowa nursing homes had at least one resident test positive for COVID-19, Register review of federal data shows

Since the coronavirus came to Iowa, COVID-19 struck nearly every nursing home in the state and thousands of elderly residents, a review of federal data shows. Fewer than 10% of nursing homes, 33 of Iowa’s 431 such facilities, have reported no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among their residents, and only three reported zero confirmed cases among either residents and staff.
Ochiltree County, TXperrytonherald.com

Active COVID cases remain at zero

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ochiltree County is holding steady at zero. According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Ochiltree County’s estimated active cases of COVID-19 stands at zero, unchanged from last Thursday afternoon. The state’s data shows the county’s total confirmed Coronavirus cases now stand at 1,047, with an additional 154 probable cases. The…
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Ohio nursing home visiting rules ease, though federal guidelines remain

Pandemic visiting rules for Ohio nursing homes and assisted living facilities have continued to loosen as cases slow, but facilities are still following federal guidance which comes with some restrictions. As of June 18, the state visiting regulations were removed by the DeWine administration. The state said this allowed residents...
Mahoning County, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Mahoning nursing home cases continue to decline

Mahoning County nursing homes and assisted-living facilities now have only seven COVID-19 cases, dropping from 12 last week as facilities correct their numbers and cases fall. One Boardman facility has listed the same three cases (one patient case, two staff cases) since early May, indicating that its numbers are apparently not up to date, county health officials have said. The three Boardman cases are among the seven listed on the Ohio Department of Health website this week.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

PREP Act Exclusivity Dominates Nursing Home Covid Death Argument

Three Third Circuit judges focused Wednesday on whether a special law designed to kick in during public health-care emergencies requires lawsuits involving nursing home residents’ Covid-19 deaths to be tried in federal court. It’s a case that will have important ramifications for the long-term care industry, which provides vital health-care...
Tallahassee, FLfox35orlando.com

Medicare death rates jump in nursing homes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal report released Tuesday indicates that 40 percent of Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 or were assumed to have COVID-19 but were never formally tested. Released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General,...
Health Servicesusf.edu

Nursing Homes Hopeful New Law Will Help With Staff Shortages

Nursing home administrators in Florida are hopeful a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last month will help address labor shortages in the long-term care industry. House Bill 245 created the Personal Care Attendants program, which means workers without the proper nursing assistant certification can now temporarily work at nursing homes and residential care facilities if they meet training and education requirements.
Health ServicesClickOnDetroit.com

Survey: 94% of US nursing homes experiencing staff shortage amid pandemic

A recent survey found that U.S. senior care facilities are facing or have recently faced staff shortages amid a tumultuous year. A survey conducted by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) found that, out of 616 nursing homes and 122 assisted living facilities, 94% of nursing homes and 81% of assisted living communities have recently faced a shortage of staff members.
Health Servicesnystateofpolitics.com

Nursing homes face staff shortages as they emerge from pandemic

Nursing homes struggled during the pandemic to keep residents and their staffs safe from contracting the coronavirus. Now, the facilities are facing a new challenge: widespread staff shortages. A survey released on Wednesday by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living found nearly all of its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy