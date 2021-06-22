A nothing burger is not a criticism. It's an observation that there wasn't

Bubba’s 33 Sunshine Burger- Serves 6 2 lbs. fresh ground chuck 1 lb apple wood smoked bacon, cut into 1 inch pieces and frozen for 30 minutes · Place semi-frozen bacon into food processor and pulse several times until bacon is chopped into small, pea sized pieces. · Add ground chuck to bacon in processor, pulse until well combined. Do not over blend. You will want to see small pieces of bacon throughout the mix. · Alternately, if you have a meat grinder, grind bacon through medium plate and then combine with the ground chuck, mixing well with your hands in bowl. · Shape mixture into 6 each 8 oz patties. FOR BURGERS: 6 each Large Kaiser Rolls 6 Bacon- Chuck Patties Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper 6 eggs, cooked sunny side up or over easy (your preference!) 12 slices Applewood Smoked Bacon 12 slices American cheese 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce 12 slices vine ripe tomato ½ cup finely diced sweet onion ½ cup Garlic Aioli (½ cup mayonnaise, 1 tsp chopped garlic, 1 tsp lemon juice, ¼ tsp salt) · Preheat grill to medium high heat · Slice Kaiser buns in half and toast on cut side only on the grill · Season patties on both sides with salt and pepper · Grill burgers to desired temperature. · Place cheese on burgers and allow to melt · Build burgers as follows: Place bottom bun on plate Top with shredded lettuce, diced onions and 2 slices tomato Place cheese topped burger patty on next Top with 2 slices of cooked bacon Top with sunny side up egg Spread top Bun with Garlic Aioli and place over burger. Enjoy the best burger ever!