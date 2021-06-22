What You Need to Know About Ear Pain and Allergies
Allergies do not cause ear pain on their own, but they can potentially lead to ear pain by giving rise to an infection in the ear. Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, can result in eustachian tube dysfunction due to swelling in the nasal mucosa, which lines the inside of your nose. Since the eustachian tube connects the nose to the middle ear, fluid can build up in the middle ear and cause an infection if the tube does not function properly.www.verywellhealth.com