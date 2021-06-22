What You Need to Know About Ear Pain and Allergies

The Doctors share how the scent of your body odor may be trying to tell you something about your health. Body odor is common, but when the odor is particularly bad it can be a sign of possible health concern. A person's diet is commonly linked to how they smell and The Doctors note that red meat and alcohol can contribute to having bad body odor. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage can also create sulfur buildup in the body, and the smell can leak out of the body in the form of sweat. One method that can help to reduce the smell these veggies produce is to cook them in water and salt.