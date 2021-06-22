Cancel
Best Prime Day gaming headset deals: Corsair Void Elite for $60

By Hilda Scott
laptopmag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon's best Prime Day gaming headset deals slash dollars off Corsair's gamer gear. If you're looking for a premium quality headset for a cheap price, listen up. Right now, you can pick up the Corsair Void RGB Elite for just $59.99. Usually, it costs $80, so that's $20 in savings and its cheapest price yet. This is one of the best Prime Day gaming headset deals out there. You can also buy it directly from Corsair for the same price.

