By 2016, AJ Styles was ready for a full-time wrestling spot in America and would have done anything to make it work. AJ Styles’ debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble is one of the most celebrated moments in WWE history in the last decade. The clip of his debut has surpassed over 10 million views on YouTube end in retrospect, AJ Styles is one of the few wrestlers to debut in the last decade that was able to skip the line and not spend any time in NXT.