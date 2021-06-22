Arizona State Football: Give Rachaad White the respect he deserves

Rachaad White was one of the more intriguing signees for Herm Edwards and Arizona State football in the 2020 class and he didn’t disappoint. Although he was rated as a three-star, he was a top JUCO product, ranked the No. 3 running back at that level before committing to Arizona State. He came in with the highly-touted four-star Chip Trayanum and they were tasked with replacing Eno Benjamin, which wouldn’t be easy.