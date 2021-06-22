Cancel
American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Reveals the Season She Wishes She Had Skipped

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars of American Horror Story often have so much trust in series creator Ryan Murphy that they return time and time again to star in whatever narrative he has in store for audiences, but according to Sarah Paulson, she ultimately regrets having starred in Season 6, known as "Roanoke," as she failed to connect much with the character she played. Additionally, the timing of the shoot came after earning immense praise for her performance as Marcia Clark in Murphy's The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, with the role in the horror series seemingly failing to live up to her expectations in the wake of such a compelling narrative.

