American Horror Story Star Sarah Paulson Reveals the Season She Wishes She Had Skipped

Starring in a Star Wars movie will obviously come with countless memories about the experience, but many members of the cast and crew of each production still take home sentimental keepsakes from their time in a galaxy far, far away, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story actor Felicity Jones revealing that she kept her character Jyn Erso's boots as a reminder of the experience. She also noted that, rather than necessarily being especially comfortable, the lengths she went to train in the boots meant she developed an unexpected attachment to them, inspiring her to keep them as a way to remember her time on the film.