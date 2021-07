In the lead-up to TNT’s The Match with Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, Brady hasn’t shied away from the occasional trash talk. Brady has joked about the Packers’ decision to kick a field goal down eight late in the NFC Championship Game at basically every chance he gets. But you just knew he’d also find a way to fit in some more comments about Rodgers’ fractured relationship with the Green Bay Packers once they hit the course.