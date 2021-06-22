Beastars Creator Celebrates Season 2's Upcoming Netflix Release With New Sketch

Vin Diesel has come to the world of Dragon Ball thanks to some hilarious Fast and the Furious memes. F9 has finally done the impossible and fulfilled fans' desires for the Fast and the Furious franchise to finally make its way to space, and now that the series has only two more films to go (at least for now), there's not much left for the franchise to break the ceiling for. The idea of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto doing anything for family has definitely gotten its hook in fans, and now they have imagined him even crossing over into all sorts of new franchises.